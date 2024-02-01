Coulibaly will start Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Coulibaly will step into the first unit Wednesday with Jordan Poole (illness) sidelined. While the start is just his second of the season, Coulibaly has commanded a significant role as of late, averaging 7.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.4 steals over 28.4 minutes.