Coulibality left Sunday's 124-104 loss to the Pistons early after taking an elbow to the mouth and didn't return, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Coulibaly exited in the fourth quarter, and head coach Brian Keefe said postgame that the second-year wing was just being checked as a precaution after taking an elbow to the face. He finished Sunday's contest with 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and three steals in 26 minutes. Though Coulibaly wasn't able to return to the game, his status for Monday's game against the Knicks doesn't look to be in major jeopardy.
