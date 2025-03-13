The Wizards announced Thursday that Coulibaly will be out approximately 4-6 weeks with a right hamstring injury, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Coulibaly had already been ruled out Thursday due to a right hip contusion but will now miss an extended period due to a hamstring injury. Considering the Wizards are already mathematically eliminated from playoff contention and Coulibaly's return timetable, it seems unlikely he will suit up again this season. In his absence, Bub Carrington, Justin Champagnie, Marcus Smart and Corey Kispert are candidates to receive increased playing time.