Coulibaly chipped in 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 21 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 victory over the Kings.

The Wizards did not utilize their starters down the stretch of this game, limiting Coulibaly's workload -- Bub Carrington saw the largest workload among the first unit with 23 minutes. This trend would be alarming for Coulibaly's fantasy appeal in the final few months of the season if it continues.