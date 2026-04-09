Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Listed out against Bulls
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly (heel) is out for Thursday's game against the Bulls.
Coulibaly will miss the front end of this back-to-back set, but he'll have a chance to return Friday against the Heat. With Couliably out, Jamir Watkins, Will Riley and Anthony Gill could see more run for the Wizards.
More News
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Questionable against Bulls•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Scores 19 points with two blocks•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Won't play Sunday•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Added to injury report•