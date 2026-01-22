site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Listed out for Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Coulibaly (back) is out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.
Coulibaly was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest and will miss his fourth straight game. He's getting closer to a return, and he could be in the lineup Saturday against Charlotte.
