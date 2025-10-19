default-cbs-image
Coulibaly (thumb) was a partial participant in practice Saturday, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Coulibaly participated in portions of contact drills during Saturday's practice as he recovers from right thumb surgery. Wizards general manager Will Dawkins previously noted that the wing was expected to return within the first or second week of the regular season, so this practice development aligns with that initial expectation.

