Coulibaly (calf) recorded six points (2-6 FG, 2-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 28 minutes in Sunday's 129-106 loss to the Nets.

Suiting up for the first time since Nov. 4 after missing four straight games due to a left calf contusion, Coulibaly stepped back into the starting five and seemingly wasn't operating with any playing-time restrictions. While he took a back seat offensively with an 11.3 percent usage rate on the day, Coulibaly performed well for fantasy managers who activated him by contributing a pair of steals and blocks. Even though the Wizards sit at just 1-12, the 21-year-old Coulibaly appears to be part of the club's long-term nucleus and should be at lesser risk than veterans CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton in seeing his playing time cut or getting rested in games late in the season.