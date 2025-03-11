Coulibaly went to the locker room during the first quarter of Monday's game against the Raptors after taking a hard fall, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Coulibaly was able to shoot his free throw after being fouled on a dunk, but he then exited and was spotted making his way to the locker room to be evaluated further. Bub Carrington would be in line for more minutes if Coulibaly can't return.