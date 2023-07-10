Coulibaly tallied 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and a block over 28 minutes of Saturday's 91-83 Summer League win over Boston.

Coulibaly did most of his damage at the rim, as he is yet to find his shot in this year's Summer League. Despite his shooting struggles, he was able to impact the game on the defensive end, consistently making opposing players take tough shots. Coulibaly also hit a clutch shot down the stretch that sealed the win, he continues to have flashes of great play.