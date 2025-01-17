Coulibaly totaled 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 130-123 loss to the Suns.

Coulibaly has been as streaky as any player in the NBA this season, but he's now strung together three straight performances in double scoring figures after shooting a paltry 28.9 percent from the field over his prior five outings. The second-year wing has also recorded at least one steal or a block in eight of his last nine outings to help offset his shooting woes, but it's becoming clear the 2023 No. 7 overall pick remains a work in progress with the rebuilding Wizards. Coulibaly remains a solid source of defensive stats with the capability to contribute across the board, but fantasy managers will likely have to deal with some shaky nights offensively.