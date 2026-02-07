Coulibaly (lower back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets.

Coulibaly is dealing with lower-back soreness that will prevent him from playing Saturday, and he'll work toward being available for the second leg of the Wizards' back-to-back set Sunday against the Heat. The Wizards have multiple players sidelined due to injuries or having being recently acquired before the trade deadline, so Bub Carrington, Sharify Cooper, Jamir Watkins, Justin Champagnie and others are slated for increased roles against Brooklyn.