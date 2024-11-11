Coulibaly ended with 20 points (9-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 121-94 loss to the Magic.

The Wizards dropped to 2-6 on the season, but Coulibaly continues to be a bright spot with this being his fourth game of the campaign with at least 20 points. He's been a strong fantasy player as well, producing averages of 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers.