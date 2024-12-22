Coulibaly is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder with right groin soreness.
Coulibaly has been surging as of late with averages of 19.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.4 three-pointers, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five games, but the groin injury will jeopardize his availability for the start of Washington's three-game week. If Coulibaly is unable to suit up, the Wizards could turn to Corey Kispert, Justin Champagnie and Kyshawn George to pick up more minutes on the wing.
