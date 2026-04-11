Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly (heel) won't play Sunday against the Cavs.
Coulibaly will skip Washington's regular-season finale, which should result in Will Riley returning to the first unit, and there will be more minutes available for Justin Champagnie. Coulibaly will end his 2025-26 season with averages of 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 triples, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
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