Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Out with ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly is out for Sunday's game against the Spurs due to a sprained left ankle.
It'll be a second consecutive absence for Coulibaly, who had just returned from a lengthy layoff with an oblique strain. The versatile forward's absence in addition to Khris Middleton (knee) sitting out should allow Justin Champagnie to command streaming attention in all fantasy formats against San Antonio.
