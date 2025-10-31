Coulibaly ended with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 127-108 loss to the Thunder.

Coulibaly started right away in his season debut, sending Bub Carrington to the bench. Although injuries limited Coulibaly to 59 games in his sophomore season, the 2024 first-round pick took a big step forward in his development as a regular producer for the Wizards. He's expected to retain his starting role at the four for the duration of the season, but the condition of his thumb should be monitored as he gets up to game speed.