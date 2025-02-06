Coulibaly registered 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists, one block and two steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 119-102 victory over the Nets.

Coulibaly had an impressive showing on both ends of the court and delivered the first triple-double of his young career, making his presence felt and playing a huge role in a game where Jordan Poole had another subpar shooting display. Coulibaly has been very productive of late and is averaging a solid line of 13.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.