Coulibaly closed with 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 145-113 loss to the Knicks.

Coulibaly didn't have his best scoring performance, but he still delivered solid fantasy value by recording at least two tallies in each of the five major categories while logging under 30 minutes. The Frenchman has been a bit inconsistent in the scoring column, but that won't matter much if he delivers value elsewhere. Over his last six games, Coulibaly is averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from three-point range.