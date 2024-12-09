Coulibaly contributed 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 140-112 loss to the Grizzlies.

Coulibaly posted a gem of a fantasy line Sunday and continues to break out for the Wizards in his second NBA campaign. Through 21 regular-season contests, Coulibaly is on pace to record 10th-round value in nine-category formats, posting averages of 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.7 blocks and 0.9 three-pointers.