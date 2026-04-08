Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Questionable against Bulls
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly (foot) is questionable for Thursday's game against Chicago.
Coulibaly got the start in the 129-98 loss to Chicago on Tuesday, finishing with 19 points, three rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 24 minutes. However, he's dealing with right retrocalcaneal bursitis, putting his availability in jeopardy for the rematch. If Coulibaly can't get on the floor, Jamir Watkins, Will Riley and Anthony Gill (neck/back) could see more minutes.
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