Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus Miami.
Coulibaly is still considered day-to-day after missing the front end of this back-to-back set Saturday against Brooklyn. If Coulibaly is unable to play, there could be more minutes available for guys like Jamir Watkins, Justin Champagnie and Will Riley.
