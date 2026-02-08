default-cbs-image
Coulibaly (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus Miami.

Coulibaly is still considered day-to-day after missing the front end of this back-to-back set Saturday against Brooklyn. If Coulibaly is unable to play, there could be more minutes available for guys like Jamir Watkins, Justin Champagnie and Will Riley.

