Coulibaly (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Couliably is in danger of missing a second straight game due to right groin soreness. Carlton Carrington started in Coulibaly's place against the Thunder on Monday, but both players are questionable for Thursday's game. If both are sidelined, Corey Kispert would be a likely beneficiary.

