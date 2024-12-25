Coulibaly (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets.
Couliably is in danger of missing a second straight game due to right groin soreness. Carlton Carrington started in Coulibaly's place against the Thunder on Monday, but both players are questionable for Thursday's game. If both are sidelined, Corey Kispert would be a likely beneficiary.
More News
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Ruled out•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Nursing groin injury•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Continues surge Saturday•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Pops for 19 in loss•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Matches career high with 27 points•