Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Questionable for Tuesday
Coulibaly is questionable for Tuesday's game against Portland with a lower-back strain.
Coulibaly is looking to end a five-game absence Tuesday. His return would result in fewer minutes for Justin Champagnie and Will Riley, especially if Khris Middleton (foot) is also able to play against the Trail Blazers.