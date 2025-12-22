Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Questionable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game in Charlotte.
Coulibaly has missed the past two games due to the ankle issue, but this is the first time he has received the questionable tag since going down, which indicates progress. Check back for another update on Coulibaly closer to Tuesday's tip.
