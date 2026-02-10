Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Questionable for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers with right heel soreness.
This is a new injury for Coulibaly, and based on previous trends, the Wizards may proceed with caution. Plus, this is the final game before the All-Star break. Coulibaly played through a back issue on Sunday and finished with seven points, four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 34 minutes.
