Coulibaly racked up seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 129-126 win over the Bucks.

Coulibaly continues to struggle offensively, as he's shooting 38.4 percent from the field through 11 games. His defensive ability has kept his fantasy appeal afloat, however -- he's averaging 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 27.3 minutes per contest.