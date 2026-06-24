Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Reduced role incoming?

Coulibaly (heel) could continue to see significant minutes despite Washington's selection of AJ Dybantsa, though he may come off the bench.

His defensive versatility and ability to guard multiple positions complement the team's offensive-minded players, giving him a relatively secure role entering 2026-27. The presence of additional perimeter talent may limit his scoring opportunities, but Coulibaly still projects as an important contributor capable of providing value through defensive statistics. During the 2025-26 regular season, he averaged 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks.