Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Removed from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly (oblique) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
After missing multiple weeks with an oblique strain, Coulibaly is set to return to action Thursday. The Wizards could have a minutes limit in mind for the third-year forward, who should still supplant Bub Carrington from the first unit. For the year, Coulibaly has averaged 8.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 27.2 minutes per contest through 12 games.
