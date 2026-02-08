Coulibaly (back) is available for Sunday's game against Miami.

Coulibaly is working through a lower-back issue that sidelined him for Saturday's game against the Nets, but the third-year pro has been cleared to play in the second leg of the Wizards' back-to-back set Sunday. Coulibaly is averaging 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 26.6 minutes per game this season, all of which are lower than his numbers during the 2024-25 campaign.