Coulibaly won't start Friday's game against the Heat.
With Jordan Poole (illness) sidelined, Coulibaly started Wednesday's loss to the Clippers and posted 19 points (8-16 FG), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes. However, Poole will be back in action Friday, sending the rookie to a reserve role.
More News
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Stuffs stat sheet Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Late addition to starting lineup•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Encouraging performance Saturday•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Inconsistent production continues•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Drains four threes in loss•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Impresses despite blowout•