Coulibaly isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers.
Kyle Kuzma will reclaim his starting spot from Coulibaly after missing the previous game with a shoulder injury. The rookie forward is averaging 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 27.2 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.
More News
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Will start sans Kuzma•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Returns to bench role•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Stuffs stat sheet Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Late addition to starting lineup•