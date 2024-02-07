Watch Now:

Coulibaly isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers.

Kyle Kuzma will reclaim his starting spot from Coulibaly after missing the previous game with a shoulder injury. The rookie forward is averaging 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 27.2 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.

