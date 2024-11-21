Coulibaly (head) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.
Coulibaly missed Washington's previous contest due to a head injury. However, the 20-year-old forward's full participation in practice is a good sign of his availability for Friday's matchup with Boston.
