Coulibaly (back) is out for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Coulibaly will miss a third consecutive matchup while dealing with back soreness. His next opportunity for a return will arrive Thursday against the Nuggets. Bub Carrington has started the last two games for Washington in Coulibaly's absence and figures to be in line for another look Monday.

