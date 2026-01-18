Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Ruled out for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly (back) is out for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Coulibaly will miss a third consecutive matchup while dealing with back soreness. His next opportunity for a return will arrive Thursday against the Nuggets. Bub Carrington has started the last two games for Washington in Coulibaly's absence and figures to be in line for another look Monday.
