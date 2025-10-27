default-cbs-image
Coulibaly (thumb) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.

Head coach Brian Keefe said Sunday that Coulibaly is considered day-to-day, though the team doesn't have a set timetable for his return, according to Ben Strober of 106-7 The Fan Washington. The 21-year-old swingman's next opportunity to make his season debut will come Thursday against the Thunder.

