Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Ruled out for Tuesday
Coulibaly (thumb) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.
Head coach Brian Keefe said Sunday that Coulibaly is considered day-to-day, though the team doesn't have a set timetable for his return, according to Ben Strober of 106-7 The Fan Washington. The 21-year-old swingman's next opportunity to make his season debut will come Thursday against the Thunder.
