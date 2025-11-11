Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Ruled out for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.
Coulibaly will miss his fourth straight game due to a left calf contusion, and his next chance to suit up will come Sunday against the Nets. With the 21-year-old remaining sidelined, Cam Whitmore, Corey Kispert and Justin Champagnie are candidates for increased playing time.
