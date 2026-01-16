Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Ruled out through weekend
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly (back), who won't play Friday against the Kings, is also out for Saturday's game against Denver, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Coulibaly returned to Washington for treatment on his lower-back tightness, so his next chance to play comes Monday at home against the Clippers. In his absence, Justin Champagnie is the most likely candidate to move into the starting lineup at small forward for the next two contests.
More News
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Won't play Friday•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Early exit Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Hits for 18 in Philly•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Career-high five steals in win•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Seasons-high four steals•
-
Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Tallies five stocks vs. Memphis•