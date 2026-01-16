default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Coulibaly (back), who won't play Friday against the Kings, is also out for Saturday's game against Denver, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Coulibaly returned to Washington for treatment on his lower-back tightness, so his next chance to play comes Monday at home against the Clippers. In his absence, Justin Champagnie is the most likely candidate to move into the starting lineup at small forward for the next two contests.

More News