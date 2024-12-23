Coulibaly (groin) won't play in Monday's game against the Thunder, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.
Coulibaly was downgraded to doubtful Monday afternoon, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. His absence should open up more minutes for Justin Champagnie, Corey Kispert and Johnny Davis. Coulibaly's next chance to play will come Thursday against Charlotte.
