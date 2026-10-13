Coulibaly recorded 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist, three steals and a block across 24 minutes off the bench in Monday's 131-122 preseason loss to the Nets.

Coulibaly provided an impressive two-way performance off Washington's bench, shooting 63.6 percent from the field while also notching strong numbers on the defensive end. This is a make-or-break year for Coulibaly, who's expected to open the season as a bench alternative after the Wizards drafted AJ Dybantsa with the first overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Coulibaly can be an intriguing fantasy option as long as he logs enough playing time, but his role remains uncertain this season after posting down numbers in the 2025-26 campaign, when he averaged 11.7 points, 4.3 boards and 2.6 assists per game -- all downgrades compared to 2024-25.