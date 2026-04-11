Coulibaly ended Friday's 140-117 loss to the Heat with 25 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes.

Coulibaly is expected to be one of the top players in the future of the franchise, and the young Frenchman has shown promise at times throughout the season. This was the first time he reached the 20-point mark since March 27, and he's scored 20-plus points seven times this season. It's hard to see him stand out individually due to all the struggles the Wizards have had in recent weeks, but the talent and upside are clearly there. Coulibaly is worth keeping on your rosters in dynasty formats without a doubt.