Coulibaly totaled 21 points (6-18 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 133-129 loss to the Celtics.

Coulibaly jumped to the starting unit following the departure of Daniel Gafford via trade to the Mavericks and the unavailability of both Marvin Bagley (back) and Richaun Holmes (trade). The rookie made the most of the opportunity, and he responded by posting a season-high scoring mark. In four starts, Coulibaly is averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per game, and it wouldn't be surprising if he stays in that role when the Wizards take on the 76ers on Saturday.