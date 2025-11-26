Coulibaly logged nine points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 132-113 win over the Hawks.

Coulibaly scored in single digits for the third straight game, marking the fifth time in his past six appearances. While his defensive contributions have been adequate, it's been the other end of the court where he has had his issues. Through nine regular-season appearances, he has averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 three-pointers in 26.4 minutes per contest.