Coulibaly will miss the remainder of the season due to an ongoing recovery from a right wrist contusion, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Coulibaly will ultimately be sidelined for the final 15 games of the season, leaving behind season-long stats of 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks on 43.5 percent shooting across 63 appearances. The 19-year-old's injury has not escalated to anything serious or long term, but his recovery or re-injury risk are enough for Washington to shut him down for the year. Coulibaly remains raw, and his efficiency progressively worsened throughout the course of the campaign, but he has all the tools and a passable shooting foundation to be a valuable wing in the league. Justin Champagnie could build fantasy appeal in his stead, but it's also possible that the Wizards utilize a turnstile of youthful options.