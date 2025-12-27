Coulibaly finished Friday's 138-117 win over the Raptors with 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block over 26 minutes.

Coulibaly came out firing after halftime, scoring 15 of his 21 points over the final two quarters and tying CJ McCollum for the second-most points on the Wizards behind Kyshawn George (23). It was Coulibaly's best scoring performance of the season, and he also tied a season high on the defensive end with three steals. The third-year forward will look to build off that strong performance against the Grizzlies on Sunday.