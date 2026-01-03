Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly: Seasons-high four steals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coulibaly totaled 11 points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and four steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 119-99 victory over the Nets.
Coulibaly delivered six combined steals and blocks, somewhat negating the fact that he continues to struggle with his shot. Despite scoring double digits in six straight games, he has shot just 39.4 percent from the floor during that time. Assuming you can absorb his inefficient shooting, Coulibaly is worth rostering in standard leagues, specifically for those in need of defensive contributions.
