Coulibaly was selected seventh overall by the Pacers in the 2023 NBA Draft before being traded to the Wizards, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Wizards are undergoing a complete rebuild after dumping Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis in recent days. That means Coulibaly will have ample opportunity to impress right away, especially on the defensive end. Coulibaly was a teammate of Victor Wembanyama on Metropolitans 92 in France, averaging 5.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 18.1 minutes per game. He may not generate much production offensively early on, but because he thrives in transition, playing next to Tyus Jones will be helpful to the rookie. With Washington mired in a deep rebuild, it's a perfect landing spot for the 18-year-old.