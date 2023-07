Coulibaly recorded 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 96-85 Summer League loss to the Spurs.

Coulibaly continues to struggle with his efficiency, but he has certainly flashed his defensive potential. The No. 7 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft will likely come off the bench to start his rookie year for Washington.