Coulibaly (pelvis) tallied seven points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes Monday in the Wizards' 127-115 loss to the Jazz.

Coulibaly took back a starting role and drew major minutes in his return from a three-game absence due to a right pelvic contusion, but a lowly 9.6 percent usage rate coupled with poor efficiency from the field resulted in a rather muted fantasy line for the rookie. Though the 19-year-old should get all the run he can handle over the final month of the regular season, he'll likely need to ramp up his usage before warranting more attention in 12-team leagues.