Coulibaly supplied 11 points (3-12 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 109-97 loss to Memphis.

Coulibaly produced on both ends of the floor, albeit with some poor shooting thrown in. He remains a raw talent, especially on the offensive end. It makes sense for the Wizards to hand him a sizeable role down the stretch, making him worth a look in standard leagues.