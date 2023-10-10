Coulibaly is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against the Cairns Taipans of Australia's NBL.
Coulibaly was drafted No. 7 overall by the Wizards in the 2023 NBA Draft and will receive his first start for the team Tuesday. The rookie forward will likely compete with Corey Kispert for the starting role this season.
